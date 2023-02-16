NAPIER, Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Napier, age 65, of Okeana, Ohio, passed away on February 14, 2023, at Kettering Hospital in Dayton. She was born on August 17, 1957, in Cincinnati, the daughter of Bobby Lee and Margie (Smith) Thoroughman. She graduated from Harrison High School in 1975 and on September 6, 1975, she married Dannie Napier in Campbell, Tennessee. She was employed as the food service manager at Hamilton County Parks – Miami Whitewater Forest until 2012 and most recently was employed at Miami University. Barbara loved traveling and planning vacations, especially ones to Disney World. She is survived by her husband, Dannie Napier; three sons, Floyd (Melissa) Napier, Chris (Tammy) Napier, and Isaac (Toshia) Napier; her mother, Margie Reed; her grandchildren, Zachary, Olivia, Kyla, Eli, Eric (Devan) and Kaelyn (Alex); two great-grandchildren, Grayson Dallas and Grayson Ray; one brother, Jason; five sisters, Bev, Dorothy, Connie, Bobbi Jo, and Becky; and other nieces, nephews, loving relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father; her step-father, Bennie Reed; and two sisters, Brenda and Robin. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 21 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following in Millville Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to support Breast Cancer Research. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneral.com.

