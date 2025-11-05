Nancy Steele

Steele, Nancy E.



We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Nancy E. Steele, 71, on October 28th, 2025. Nancy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 2nd, 1954, to the loving parents of Charles and Mildred "Betty" Walford. In her final years and months, she was able to fulfill her dream of traveling the world and moving to a condo on the beach. We find comfort knowing she is now walking along an eternal shore, embraced by the gentle ocean breeze she so cherished.



She will be remembered for her kind heart, generosity, and love for her family. Her passions included the intricate art of cross-stitching, the mental challenge of sudoku puzzles, and, to the delight of all who knew her, baking delicious treats.



Nancy is preceded in death by her loving husband, David Steele. She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Steele, Amanda Steele (Tyler Banks), Kathryn Steele, Rebecca Steele, her son Andrew (Melissa) Steele, her brother Ed (Marlene) Walford, and her grandchildren Brooklyn, Madison, Charles, Sage, and Aurora.



The family invites all who knew Nancy to attend and share their favorite memories. Funeral service 10 AM Friday, November 7, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9 AM until service time at the funeral home. Private interment to follow.



If desired, expressions of sympathy can be made by sending flowers or donating to Cancer Companions, in which Nancy found support after the passing of her late husband, David.



