Nancy Midgett

Midgett (Stout), Nancy Ann



It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Nancy A. Midgett (Stout), of Vandalia (Trotwood), Ohio on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at the age of 65. Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her twin daughters Kelly (Mike), Shelly (Nate); grandchildren, Bryse, Ashton, Avery, Adilynn; mother Edie; sisters Ronda, Jackie (Joe), Beth; brother Kenneth Jr.; loving partner Russ, and numerous other family members and friends. Family and friends are welcome to gather from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, with Nancy's memorial service starting at 4:00pm. To share a memory of Nancy or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



