Nancy McGillivary

McGillivary, Nancy C.



McGILLIVARY, Nancy C., age 90, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, February 9, 2026 at Danbury Senior Living. Nancy was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and she enjoyed volunteering, especially at St. Peter for the Bereavement Committee and sang in the choir. She is preceded in death by her husband, James D.; sister, Judy Burnett. Nancy is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Carol & Dennis Cornett; sons & daughters-in-law, James & Lori, Marty & Tammy, Patrick, David & Jamie; sister, Mary Whitford; 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, February 19, 2026 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 AM until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul in Nancy's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



