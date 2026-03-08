Nancy Keller

Keller, Nancy W.



age 79, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 2, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of memories filled with love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to her family. Nancy was born on October 31, 1946, in Teaneck, New Jersey, to the late Theodore and Nadine (Barry) Weltner. She grew up in Teaneck and graduated from Teaneck High School, Class of 1964. She went on to attend the University of Dayton, earning a degree in Early Childhood Education. Shortly after graduating from UD she began her career as an educator in the Dayton area. While living with friends she met during her time in college, she became acquainted with John Keller, who was living in the same apartment complex. This led to time spent together poolside, playing cards, partying and traveling. A friendship quickly grew into love and eventually they married in 1972 and built a beautiful life together in Oakwood, Ohio, where they raised their three children. Nancy worked for more than 30 years in the Dayton Public Schools system, earning two Master's degrees during her career before retirement. Nancy cherished time spent with family and friends. As a child she spent summers at the Jersey Shore where her love for the ocean began. These early years were just the start of a life lived to travel. She spread her love of travel to all she met. While raising their children John and Nancy enjoyed annual trips to Hilton Head Island where fun in the sun was met with many other friends that would make Hilton Head their annual vacations too. From the time she met John Lake Cumberland became another part of their summer routine with multiple trips to "The Lake House" throughout their life together. Summers were also spent at Camp Miniwanca in Michigan. Along with all three of her children, she spent over a decade volunteering her time at a leadership camp for high school aged children. Nancy not only loved to travel during the summer, the winter also called her name when she learned to snow ski. Starting with day trips to Sugarcreek Ski Hills leading to weekend trips in Michigan and ultimately the mountains of Colorado. When not spending time traveling, she found time to play in many bridge groups, sewing, knitting, and greeting neighbors from her front porch on Lonsdale Avenue. She found her greatest joy in her family, especially her 7 grandchildren who were truly the light of her life. She loved them deeply and took immense pride in watching them grow, celebrating their accomplishments, and creating memories together. Each of them will remember "Nana" fondly and cherish the time they had together. Her friendly, outgoing spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law, Mark Keller and Ralph "Chris" McDonald. Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, John Keller; her children, Corin (Mark) Hogan, Lindsay (Geoff) Lauterbach, and Adam (Tracie) Keller; her grandchildren, Ashley, Bennett, and Julia Hogan; Ryan and Laney Lauterbach; and Owen and Cecelia Keller; her siblings, Nadine McDonald, Theodore (Martha) Weltner, and Robert (Sharon) Weltner; her siblings-in-law, Marinus (Laurie) Keller, Paul (Claudette) Keller, Mary Keller Welch, and Joyce Keller; as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 1322 Brown Street, Dayton, Ohio 45409. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Celina, Ohio, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local charity of your choice. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bethany Village for the compassionate care provided to Nancy in her later years.



