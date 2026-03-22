Nancy Hole

Hole (Piatt), Nancy Susan



Nancy Susan (Piatt) Hole of Hamilton passed away on Sunday, March 15. She was born on September 24, 1958 in Oregon, OH to Neil and Erla (Beiser) Piatt. Nancy worked at Ohio Casualty for 32 years. After leaving Ohio Casualty she obtained her Practical Nursing License.



She is survived by her daughter Lana Hole, and two brothers, Mike (Jean) and Gary (Lisa) Piatt. Her body was donated to the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Remembrance will be at the convenience of the family.



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