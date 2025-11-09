Nancy Fisher

Fisher (Clark), Nancy Joan



Nancy J. (Clark) Fisher, born October 3, 1941 in Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home in Springfield on November 1st, 2025. She was 84. In 1962, after graduating from Miami University with a degree in Art, Nancy began a career in education. She taught for 31 years, spending many of her years teaching 3rd grade. In 2000 she retired as the computer programming teacher at Indian Valley Middle School in the Greenon Local School District. Nancy coached soccer for many years, helped to raise sheep with her family for 4-H at the Clark County Fair, and was one of the founding organizers of the "Wool Gathering", now an annual event at Young's Jersey Dairy. Always an artist, Nancy enjoyed painting, basket weaving, sewing, and was a master quilter. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Josephine (Householder) Clark, her brothers, Richard and James Clark, and her husband of 55 years Ronald Fisher. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Leigh (Fisher) Calvez, son Douglas and daughter-in-law Jill Fisher, grandchildren Ellie Calvez, Simon and Claire Fisher, and a sister Carol McLean. The family will have a private ceremony on a future date. Please consider a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the Clark County 4-H Endowment Fund at https://clark.osu.edu/give-now. To send flowers or to leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





