NANCE, Betty



On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Betty Jane Nance passed away at the age of 91. Betty was born on March 24, 1930, in



Akron, Ohio, to Peter and



Helen Mathis. On December 13, 1947, she married Jimmie Nance. They had one daughter, Tonya. Betty was a loving wife and mother. She lived in



Dayton and New Carlisle most of her life. She came to live with her daughter and



son-in-law in her older years. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Helen Mathis; husband Jimmie Nance; sisters Marie, Sis and Wanda. She is survived by her daughter, Tonya (Sammy); her grandchildren Betsy (Pedro), Lezlie



(Jeremy), and Sam (April); twelve great-grandchildren,



Stephanie, Summer, Zachary, Samuel, Ava, Romello, Shealyn, Joy, Natalie, Liv, Hazel and Samson. The funeral service to honor Betty will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH. Expressions of sympathy may be made www.trostelchapman.com.



