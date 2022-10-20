NAGY, Allen Louis



A dedicated and life-long educator and researcher, Allen Louis Nagy, age 75, of Bellbrook, passed away Friday, October 14th, 2022.



He was born June 9th, 1947, to Evelyn (Jelinek) and Joe Nagy in East Chicago, Indiana. Allen held a PhD, and conducted extensive research at University of Michigan and University of California. He retired from Wright State University after 20 years. He served as the Chair of the Psychology Department as well continuing his research. Throughout his career he was well known and widely published in the area of Visual Perception, and spoke at conferences and was asked by Wright-Patt AFB to consult on the aircraft visual displays.



Allen married Jean in 1991 and enjoyed many years and activities with her, her sons and the grandchildren before she preceded him in death. He had a life-long unwavering love for the Chicago Cubs but that didn't prevent him from enjoying the Dayton Dragons with the family as a season ticket holder. The Dayton Philharmonic was another of his long-time season ticket holderings. Allen loved daily walks at Iron Horse Park, and visiting both state and national parks. Jean and he enjoyed trips together to London, Mexico, and Canada. California and Japan were extra special to him as that is where his step-sons and grandchildren were. Allen was always up for a trip to Bill's Donuts, the Centerville Americana Festival and parade, pecan pie, and the annual family trip to Country Farms to cut down the family Christmas tree.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and beloved wife of 29 years Jean Edwards. Allen will be greatly missed by his sons Jonathan Edwards (Mayuko) and Jason Edwards (April) and grandchildren Jonathan Totoro, Penelope Nami James Koucun, and Alexa Jean Edwards.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with his Life Celebration Services at 11:00 am, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wright State Excellence Fund (online https://webapp2.wright.edu/online-giving/give.php). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Allen at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

