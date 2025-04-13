Naas, Ruth Ann



NAAS, Ruth Ann (Miller), Loving wife and beloved mother of two children, passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Tipp City, Ohio, after a long and merciless battle with dementia. She was born on May 22, 1937, to Arnim and Naomi (Manus) in Greenville, Kentucky. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her cherished husband of 62 years, Norman. She is survived by and will be forever missed by son, Daniel Naas (Shawn) of Troy; daughter, Debby (Kevin) Rode of Tipp City: grandchildren, Justin Rode of Chicago, Jordan Rode of Vandalia, and Jessica (Jack) Saunders of Tipp City; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jacey, Julianna and Jensyn; brother-in-law, David (Linda) Naas; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Wanda Howard (Darryl) Meadows, and Becky (John) Wright, and in-laws John and Barabra Haws. Ruth was a devoted Christian and longtime member of the Vandalia Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School for many years. She graduated from Kiser High School in 1955, where her and Norm developed treasured friendships that lasted a lifetime. While Ruth worked in the family business for many years, her life's work and passion were that of a wife, mother, and grandmother. She could cook and bake like no other, making every holiday and family gathering truly special. Those that knew Ruth were blessed by her warm, kind, and gentle soul. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





