Myrtle Mills

Mills (Wells), Myrtle "Mert"



passed away peacefully on February 10, 2026. She was born in Hamilton on April 12, 1935, the eldest daughter of Mary (Deaton) & Ira Millard Wells. Mert married Earl Mills on Dec. 22, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ira Jr. Wells; & beloved son, Duke Mills. Mert is survived by her loving husband, Earl Mills; daughters, Vicki (Dennis) Newell, Kim Cipriano, Tammy (Doug) Stidham, & Alyce (Bertch) Jackson, 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Yvonne Moreland & Alyce Brasch, along with many nieces & nephews. Mert believed laughter was the best medicine and lived by it. She loved gathering with those she cherished, and her contagious laugh could light up any room. Cooking was one of Mert's greatest joys, and she was especially known for her carrot cake. With a keen eye for design, she could transform any space into a beautiful haven. Resilient and resourceful, she balanced life as a working mother, homemaker, and community member with grace and dignity. She loved music and kept an impressive collection of her favorite artists, including Ray Charles, Herb Alpert, Perry Como, and Andy Williams. Her legacy lives on in her laughter, her good food, and the deep love she shared so generously with us all. Gathering of Friends and Family will be held at the Michael J. Colligan Lodge, 20 Hamilton New London Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013, on March 21, 2026, beginning at 6 pm. Memorials to: Alzheimer's Association. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



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