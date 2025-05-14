MYERS, Madelyn J.



MADELYN JEAN MYERS, 90, of Springfield, passed away on May 12, 2025. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on March 8, 1935, to her parents William and Marjorie (Brown) Conwell. Madelyn was a kind and simple woman who found simple pleasures in life. She enjoyed spending her free time at various thrift stores and expanding her collections of porcelain dolls and Boyd's Bears. She loved searching for new pieces to add to her collections and will always be remembered for the joy she had in all her treasures. In addition to collecting, she loved sitting down to work a good puzzle and found solace in caring for and maintaining her yard. She always loved seeing the birds, squirrels, and other small visitors she would get to see in her yard. Madelyn was also a wonderful caretaker to her husband, Jim, who passed away in 2008. Her kindness and warmth will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children Linda McKinney and Dean (Patty) Dennis, grandchildren David McKinney, John McKinney, and Allie (Blake) Fackler, great-grandchildren Gracelyn McKinney, Brody Fackler, and Kali Fackler, numerous nieces and nephews, a beloved cousin Kirk (Cindy) Ross, and her favorite pizza man Dave McKinney. She is preceded in death by her siblings Nancy Insley and William Armstrong, and one granddaughter Andrea Dennis. Visitation for Madelyn will be held Friday May 16th from 11:00-12:00pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with the service beginning at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to an organization that exemplifies Madelyn's love of animals: TIPS-TRN (Trap, Neuter, Return) of Clark County.





