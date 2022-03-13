MYERS, Jane Elaine



Jane Elaine Myers, age 73, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born November 14, 1948, in Middletown, Ohio, to Henry and Icie (Hilton) Farmer. She was employed at Jefferson-Smurfitt as a die-setter for 40 years when she retired. Jane was a very sweet woman, as all who knew her could attest to. She loved animals and people of all kinds! She would do anything for her sons, as well as her family and friends. She loved to fish almost as much as she loved her McDonald's coffee. She made the best cheesecake this side of the Mississippi. Jane was close to many of her past co-worker and friends through the years. Jane will be missed by many! Jane is survived by hers sons; Ray (Angela Murphy) Myers, Jr. and Andrew Myers, niece; Melissa Neat Swartz, sister; Diana Swartz, and numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her



parents; brothers; Alan Signom, Larry Farmer and Rex Farmer. A Memorial Gathering will take place at Baker-Stevens-



Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, 45042, Friday, March 18, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to All Paws Matter, PO Box 694, Middletown, Ohio 45042 indicate tax ID number



