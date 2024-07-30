Myers, Bradley Alan



MYERS, Bradley Alan, age 59, of Miamisburg, OH was surrounded by his family when he peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2024. He was a lifelong resident of Miamisburg. He was a graduate of Miamisburg High School Class of 1983 and University of Kentucky Class of 1987 where he graduated with a Master's degree in Social Work and played football on the offensive line. Brad started his career in social work at Dayton Children's for 5 years with the hematology/oncology division, then owned the Odd House with his father Donnie Myers, after which he returned to his passion of social work in the Miamisburg school system until his retirement in 2022. He loved the students he worked with. Brad was a man of many passions, his greatest being watching Miamisburg sports, especially when his sons, niece and nephews were participating. He loved taking road trips with his wife Julie to watch his sons participate in college and professional football. He also enjoyed fishing, woodworking, mushroom hunting, and four wheeling in his favorite spot in Michigan. He was a devoted Son, Brother, Husband, Dad and Pop who adored his grandchildren, as well as a fun-loving and beloved friend to many. Above all, his faith in and love for Christ was the center of who he was. Brad's memory lives on in his wife of 32 years, Julie Myers; sons, Zach (Shelby), Brett (Dani), and Josh (Erika); grandchildren, Quinn, Fletcher, and Beckham; mother, Beverly Myers; brother, Bryan (Karla) Myers; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his dog, Cooper. He was preceded in death by his father, Donnie Myers; nephew, Jansen Myers; parents-in-law, Rita Schaefer and Jack Schaefer; and sister-in-law, Mollie Schaefer. Special thanks to the UC Transplant Team and to the amazing nurses on the 8th floor of UC Medical Center for their loving care. Visitation will be held from 4  8 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2024 at SouthBrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd, Miamisburg, OH. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Friday, August 2, 2024 at the church with Pastor Charlie McMahan officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Contributions in Brad's memory may be made to the Jansen Myers Child Abuse Foundation ( www.jansenmyers.com ). Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



