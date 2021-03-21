MYER, John

MYER, Jr., John Marshall



John Marshall Myer, Jr., age 78, of Fairborn. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Marshall Myer, Jr., on Friday, March 19, 2021. John was the eldest child of the late Ethel K. (Marrs) Myer and John M. Myer, Sr., and was born July 23, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. John was a man of few words with a quick wit that could always cut through to the truth. He was also a man who never moved far from his hometown of Fairborn, Ohio, but whose love of the open road called him to a career that took him all over this great country. John was a simple and quiet man, but those he loved and those who loved him knew how very deep his love ran. He was not one to pick up the phone to make a call, but you knew he would always answer yours and be there when you needed him. He leaves behind the love of his life, Sigridur (Arnadottir) Myer and the prides of his life, his three children; Benjamin Myer, Nathaniel Myer, and Cameron Pier, and his ten grandchildren. John also leaves behind his beloved step-children; Carl Schaefer, Hilda Noll, and Steven Schaefer as well as siblings; Stephanie and Ron Tillman, Shari Graham, and Robin Myer, and Laura Moore. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, at 12 PM at Byron Cemetery in Bath Township, Ohio, under the care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Online condolences may be made to the



