MURRAY, Sue Ann



Age 73, of Cincinnati, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Heritage Springs. She was born November 26, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents Daniel C. and Dorothy J. (Lupp) Murray, owners of Murray's Nursery. Sue graduated from Julienne High School class of 1966 and later attended Sinclair Community College. She will be missed and remembered by her sister and brother-in-law Marianne and Edward Guess of Laura; sister-in-law Mary Anne Murray of Englewood; nephews and nieces Kevin Murray of Englewood,



Patrick Murray of Springboro, Erinn Guess of Laura, Clint Guess of Laura, Brooke Rader of Arcanum and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Michael Murray; sister Sharon Murray. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 9, at Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment



following at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA. Online memories may be left for the family at



