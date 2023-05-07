Murray, Judith L.



Judith L. Murray, 74, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord May 4, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 25, 1948, in Paintsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Doug Haslett and Opal Loretta (Rice) (Haslett) Shear. Mrs. Murray was a dedicated member of Springfield Enterprise Baptist Church where she had been the song leader for over 40 years. She loved her Lord, her family and her dog. Survivors include her beloved husband of 56 years; Phillip Murray, one son; Eric (Lisa) Murray, one granddaughter; Jennifer Murray (Brandon Caffee), two great grandchildren; Hannah Grace Caffee and Bradley Caffee and her step father; Roy Shear. She was preceded in death by a grandson; Jessey Drew Murray and her parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

