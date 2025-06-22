Murray, Jane

Murray (Donohue), Jane Anne



Jane Anne Murray was born on July 1, 1936 in Earl Park, IN to parents Clarence & Anna Donohue. Jane passed away on June 16, 2025 in Hamilton, OH at the age of 88. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, the late Jack Murray. She is survived by her children Todd A. Murray & Linda Meirose (Walt); her grandchildren Ryan Murray, Brittany Collins (Erik), & Alex Meirose (Kelsey); her great-grandchildren Kaylee Collins, Carter Collins, & Max Meirose; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 25th from 10 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and to Westover Retirement Community, 855 Stahlheber Rd. , Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young (Hamilton, OH) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.





