Murphy, Leon

2 hours ago
Leon Murphy, age 88, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Thursday May 16, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Thursday May 23, 2024, at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family to receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

