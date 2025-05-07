Muncy, Donald E.



Donald "Don" E. Muncy, age 102, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 3, 2025 at the Springfield Masonic Community where he has resided for 25 years. Don was born October 27, 1922 to the late Carmie and Imojean Muncy. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, and grew up in Springfield, Ohio. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he was a PBY flight engineer. He proudly served in WWII and the Korean War and went on to become an FAA Air Traffic Controller, ultimately recommending and helping to implement the World's first metroplex, BAY TRACON which was a master radar approach control facility, managing air traffic control surrounding airports. On March 4, 1945, he was initiated into the St. Andrews Lodge as a freemason and just celebrated his 80th anniversary. In 2006, alongside his daughter, he became a member of Neal Chapter, OES. He has one surviving daughter, Diana L. Glasgow, who resides in Springfield. He was preceded in death by his wife who was his childhood sweetheart and married for 78 years, Virginia "Ginny" Muncy and son, Ronald Muncy. Viewing will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 from 11:30am-1pm at the Masonic Home Rickley Auditorium with services beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest beside his late wife. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. For a detailed biography of his life, and to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com