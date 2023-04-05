Mullins, Willis James "Jim"



74, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023. He was born to the late William & Bessie Mullins on Sept. 25, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio. Jim served in the U.S. Army First Calvary Division (Airborne) during the Vietnam War.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Theresa; children, Tonda Adams (Keith), James Mullins (Christa), Scott Mullins (Angie Baver), Brian Mullins (Amy), Kelly Marlow, Christopher Howard, Kimberly Charles (Andy) & Jennifer Reeder (Bart Spagnola); his siblings, Patricia Hurst, William "Sonny" Mullins & Johnny Ray Mullins; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.



The family will receive friends at 12 noon Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Michael Malcosky, officiating. The burial will follow at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) in Jim's memory. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

