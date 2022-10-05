MULHALL, Dorothy H.



Age 99, passed Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Born July 23, 1923, daughter of the late James and Hazel (Cleavand) Stufoso, she retired in 1988 after 39 years as the Dietary Supervisor at the V.A. Medical Center. After her retirement, she worked at Brookhaven in Brookville, OH. She had lived in Verona, OH, prior to moving to Brookville, OH, in 1991. Preceded in death by her husband: Elmer Mulhall; son: David R. Sassenger in 2018; two brothers and sister Violia Allen. Survivors: grandchildren: Jennifer Hazel and David Michaels, Jason and Trisha Cowsert, Dee and Gary Hartman and Vicki Ebright; great-grandchildren: Christopher and Alicia Hazel, Caitlin Hazel, Brandon Vogel, Sabella Hartman, Amber Campbell, Joe and Sarah Ebright, Nathan Cowsert, Drew Cowsert, Allison, Zachary, and Travis Smith; great-great-grandchildren: Madison, Stella and Ruby June. Family will receive friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Barnes Funeral Home 411 N. Commerce St. Lewisburg, OH. Funeral service 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Entombment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens – Brookville, OH. Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com.

