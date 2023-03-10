Muhleman, David Randall



David Randall Muhleman, age 67 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 29, 1955 in Lorain, Ohio to the late Col. Kenneth and Donna Muhleman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister-in-law Vanessa Muhleman. David is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Darla Muhleman; three children, Kelly (Brad) Wargo, Joe (Heather) Hudgins and Thomas Muhleman; five grandchildren, Todd Wilson, Grace Wilson, Riley Moder, Garrett Davis, and Chance Hudgins; great-granddaughter, Rylee Wilson; and his grandpuppy, Brutus. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. David graduated from Fairmont East High School in 1973 and later attended Sinclair Community College. He was employed by Progressive Printers, True-Color Graphics, Thomas Graphics and Westendorf Printing. David had a great sense of humor and was an avid outdoorsman and loved being surrounded by nature. He is well loved and will be deeply missed. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in David's memory. Funeral Service will be officiated at 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, Ohio 45439). Family will receive guests one hour prior to the service from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm. www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

