Mueller, Judith Kay

Judith Kay Mueller, 80, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Judith was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 20, 1943, to the late Thurman Mustaine and Mary Pulfer Dinsmore. She was a retired LPN from the Robley Rex Veterans Medical Center and the Dayton Veterans Medical Center. Judith was a member of Southeast Christian Church and Emmanuel Lutheran Church when she lived in Ohio. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Marla Myer; siblings, Rochelle Butts and Ted Dinsmore Jr.



Judith is survived by her husband, Edward F. Mueller; four children, Matthew (Sarah) Myer, Brian (Christi) Mueller, Michele (Brian) Flanigan and Lisa (Wayne) Burke; siblings, Jerrold Mustaine, Cynthia Mustaine, Pam (Nick) Horn and Doug Mustaine; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved dog, Colonel.



Visitation for Judith will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Friday, September 15, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Rd, New Albany, Indiana 47150.



Funeral service will be Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Judith will be laid to rest privately in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kraftfs.com for the Mueller family.



