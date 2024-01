Mucci, Dr. Thomas J.



Dr. Thomas J. Mucci, 73, of Poland, Ohio, died Thursday, January 4, 2024 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at The Marriott UD, 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton.



