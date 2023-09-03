Mozser, Mary Ann



Sr. Mary Ann Mozser, CPPS, 84, died peacefully Aug. 31 at Hospice of Dayton. Born in 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, she entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, Jan. 14, 1956. For 67 years, she faithfully served God and His people, and her religious Congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Wed., Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in the Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in Chapel at 9:30 a.m. followed by Sharing of Memories at 9:45 a.m.



Sr. Mary Ann, the daughter of Michael and Gizella (Mesgaros) Mozser, grew up in Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish Cleveland with her brother, Dennis. She was a well-loved teacher and principal for 41 years ministering in Dayton, Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio, and Linton, North Dakota. During more than 10 years of her education ministry in Cleveland, she also served as a patient representative in the Parma Community Hospital Emergency Room. In 2003, Sister Mary Ann became vice president of mission and ministry at St. Vincent Charity Hospital where she gave her compassionate care to staff and patients. In 2015, Sister Mary Ann "retired" and became the coordinator for volunteers at St. Vincent Charity Hospital where no amount of giving love and care was too much for her. Sister Mary Ann retired to Salem Heights Dayton in March 2021 and there she continued to share life with her Sisters and to serve as chair on the CPPS Heritage Mission Fund board.



Sr. Mary Ann joins her parents and her brother Dennis in heaven. She is survived by her good friend, Sr. Martha Eckstein, OSF, her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, her sister-in-law Kathleen Mozser and many, many friends and colleagues. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com