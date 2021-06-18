springfield-news-sun logo
MOYER, Kenneth

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MOYER, Jr., Kenneth W.

Age 78, of Miamisburg, OH, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Elmcroft of Washington Township

Senior Living in Miamisburg. He was born February 2, 1943, in Greenville, OH, to the late Kenneth W. and Alice Moyer, Sr. Kenneth was a 1961 graduate of Arcanum High School. He was an avid collector of guns and cars especially corvettes and was also a licensed pilot. He worked at NCR, General Motors and the Mound. In addition to his parents, he was also

preceded in death by his sister Sue Ann Gorrell. He is survived by his brother Kim (Tina) Moyer; nephew Lucas Moyer and his children Austin and Allison; nephew Brandon (Christina)

Moyer and their daughters Madison and McKenzie; and

nephew Robert Gorrell and his son Mackenzie. A private graveside service will be held at Abbottsville Cemetery in Greenville, OH. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria, OH, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting


www.gsbfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

226 W. Main St

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.gsbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

