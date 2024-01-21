Moyer, Judith

Moyer (Robinson), Judith Marie



Our dear mother, Judith Marie (Robinson) Moyer (81), most recently of Lake Mary, FL, passed away January 3, 2024. Judith was born in Cincinnati, OH, August 22, 1942. She was the oldest daughter of Fran and Herb Robinson. Judith was a Rainbow Girl and a member of the Eastern Star. She loved gardening, fancy cooking, camping, boating, and especially water skiing. She water skied into her 70's and was always partial to her old wooden ski. She taught her daughters to ski and insisted they learn to slalom at a young age because she didn't like crowding the boat with a 2-ski set! She made stained glass and needlepoint art. Pieces we display and hold dear. Judy was proud of her long career as an x-ray technologist where she moved through the radiology department from x-ray to the cath-lab, CAT scans, and the MRI center. She was a highly regarded employee with many friends and was often complimented by patients and coworkers for her calm, professional nature. Judy retired from Orange Park Hospital where she had worked for nearly 3 decades. In retirement she became a gourmet cook and entertained often with her husband, Bob. She made beautiful and delicious holiday meals using her carefully collected and treasured porcelain dinnerware pieces to set a festive table. In 1997 Bob and Judy built their dream mountain retreat and began to split their time between Orange Park, FL and Franklin, NC. Not far from where they had honeymooned in 1963. Eventually Mom and Dad sold their FL house and moved to their beloved mountains full time. Mom loved driving those mountain roads with the top down on her cherished convertible and the fresh mountain air swirling around her. In retirement Judy practiced Tai chi and took gardening classes. She became a master gardener and volunteered with the gardening club to help keep Franklin beautiful. Her favorite flowers were Daisies, beautiful in their simplicity and cheerfulness. Much like Mom. She volunteered with their church, All Saints Episcopal in Franklin, NC. She was a lifelong voracious reader, she enjoyed sharing, swapping, and suggesting books and regularly volunteered at the Franklin library. In addition to water skiing, another of the many gifts she gave her daughters was the appreciation of a good book. Judy loved to have family and friends over and hosted many years of family reunions over the 4th of July holiday. 'Mama' to her daughters, 'G-mom' to her grandchildren, she was a great example of healthy living, impressive work ethic, a selfless mother, and a fun grandma. She had a quiet strength, she was calm in chaos, and full of grace. We were happy to have mom close by these past few years and are grateful to have been able to see her enjoy her granddaughters and great grandsons. She loved, was loved, and will be missed. Judy is survived by her two daughters: Haley and her husband Brendt of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Heather and her husband Walter of Lake Mary, FL. As well as her 3 granddaughters; Anna (26), Ella (20), and Ava (16). Two joyful great grandsons; Jax Lee (2), and Jayce Carey (1)  our families first boys! Her sister and best friend, Susan Robinson Short and her husband Tim short. Nephews Curt and Michael Short and their lovely wives and children. Judith was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Carey Moyer and her first nephew, Mark Lewis. If God had given us the option to choose; my sister and I would have chosen our parents, our family, our childhood, 100 times over. We are so very grateful.



