Moyer, Dennis R.



Dennis R. Moyer, age 79 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Vienna Springs Health Campus. He was born March 24, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Margaret Moyer. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Rebecca Jo Moyer. Dennis was a dedicated salesman throughout his entire career. He was also an avid fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes. Dennis is survived by his sons, Adam G. Moyer, Gavin R. Moyer, Trent A. (Rebecca) Moyer, and Craig E. (Jessica) Moyer; grandchildren, Sierra, Sophia, Claire, Blake, Alec, Elliott, Vivianna, and one grandson on the way, Cade; as well as numerous family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Centerville Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com