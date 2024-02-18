Moyer (McQuinn), Anita



Moyer, Anita, age 93 of Centerville, OH passed away Monday, February 12, 2024 at Saint Leonard Nursing Home in Centerville. Anita was born on May 13, 1930 in Dayton, OH to the late William H. and Blanche (Sorrell) McQuinn. Anita attended school in Germantown, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Moyer of Laguna Niguel, California, as well as nephews Mickey Brown of Xenia, Terry Brown of Eaton and Mike McQuinn of Centerville. She was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene McQuinn of Centerville, Jim McQuinn of Germantown, and sister Geneva Coffey of Miamisburg. Gathering and Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Postown at a date to be determined. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH 45327. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



