Mowery, Richard E. "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Edward Mowery, 89 of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2024. He was born October 6, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio. He attended Clark County JVS and Springfield High School, where he graduated in 1953. Dick served in the U.S. Army from September, 1957 until August, 1959 where he served with Third Division in Germany as a Rifle Squad Leader and 81mm Mortar Squad Leader with rank of E-5 Sergeant. He was recalled during the Berlin Crisis from October, 1961 until April, 1962 serving with 123rd Armor Division in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Dick worked at Vernay Laboratories in Yellow Springs, Ohio for 31 years. He started as a Utility Worker and retired in November, 1985 as a Maintenance Group Leader. He then started his own business, D & K Maintenance, where he was able to do what he loved for 25 years, helping people. He enjoyed the great conversations he had with people as much as the work. Dick picked sweet corn for the Channel Farm for a number of years and also worked at the City of Urbana Parks and Recreation Division, mowing grass for the last 9 years. One of his most treasured memories was being "Santa" to so many friends, families and children for over 25 years. He absolutely adored his children, grandchildren and great grandchild. He also loved hunting and fishing as well as watching football, baseball and softball. Dick had his signature line of "Not too bad for a 94 year old man, huh?" Although he didn't make it to see the age of 94, he blessed everyone he knew with his kindness, generosity, humor and love. Dick is survived by his daughter, Krista (Matt) Lingrell and their children, Marcus, Seth and Sara; son, Kurt (Taylor) Mowery and their children, Brooke and Kaelyn; Kurt's daughter, Elise and her daughter Coraline as well as many nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Mowery; mother, Virginia Mowery; brother, Donald Mowery; sisters, Sue Mowery and Janet Crager; grandson, Colton Mowery and longtime friend, Ann Grieser. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dick's lifelong neighbors and close friends who helped, visited and sent cards. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral. Dick will be cremated at Jackson, Lytle and Lewis in Springfield and his remains will be buried with his sister, Sue, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, where the family will have a private graveside gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, where he received exceptional care in the final days of his life.



