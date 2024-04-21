Mountjoy, Elvin



Elvin Mountjoy, age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, April 18, 2024. He was born in Oregonia, Ohio on September 19, 1937, the son of George and Pearl (Jenkins) Mountjoy. Elvin was employed by Gephart Construction for twenty-one years, retiring in 1993. In 1957 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana he married Myrtle Hutchens and she preceded him in death in 2005. Elvin is survived by one son, Darrell (Jamain) Mountjoy; daughter-in-law, Theresa Mountjoy; four grandchildren, Brandon (Laura) Mountjoy, Kevin (Summer Kennedy) Mountjoy, Martina (Chris) VonBargen, and Natasha (Brandon) Hudson; siblings, one sister, Dessie (Bill) Warner; and nine great-grandchildren; Brianna, Grace, Dylan, Cohen, Braylon, Dylan, Liam, Victoria, and Logan. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Mountjoy; and siblings, Stella Richards, Melvin Jones, Tressie Hale, Neva Johnson, and Gracie Palmer. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home,1350 Millville Ave., on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Vernon Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to Hospice of Hamilton for all their care and support.



