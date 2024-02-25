Mothersoe, John George "Jack"



Beloved John (Jack) George Mothersole passed away Thursday, February 23, 2024, at the age of 89. Preceded in death by his parents, Eva Marie Mauch and Thomas Mothersole, and his beloved wife Clarainda Mothersole.



Jack was born in Altoona, PA on April 8th, 1934, and graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1952. After High School, he joined the Naval Reserves and married the love of his life Clarainda in 1954. He started his career at Al Iossi Co. which became Dayton Showcase Company (DSC). Jack worked his way up to Chairman and CEO of Dayton Showcase Company until his retirement in 1997. While leading DSC, the company made the prestigious Arthur Anderson Dayton 100 List 5 times.



Jack was an avid reader, researcher, list-maker, task-master and Jazz music lover. He spent his free time playing golf (Sugar Valley Country Club) where he had two hole-in-ones. He was also an avid tennis player (Quail Run Raquet Club) and was a founding member of the Brookview Swim and Tennis Club in Bellbrook, Ohio. Additionally, he enjoyed traveling to visit his family and every sunny destination imaginable while religiously tuning in to 60 Minutes every Sunday.



He is survived by his 8 children: Jack, Andy, Tracy (Russ) Dawson, Jerry (Sheila), Kelly (Ed) Gill, Susan (Jason) Gale, Holly (Michelle), and Heather (Mike) Langer; 14 Grandchildren: JD Dawson, Kate (Justin) Sloan, Pete Dawson, Jake (Jackie) Mothersole, Ashlynn (Michael) Witt, Jonathan, Julia & Sophia Mothersole. Lauren (Tim) Reuter, Olivia Gill, Jeffrey and Gale, Campbell and Sadie Langer, and 5 Great Grandchildren: Victoria Sloan, Ivy & Joe Mothersole, Nora, Gideon & Eloise Witt.



The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH 45440 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6 PM. A private burial will be held at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com The family would like to thank his care team for all of their love and support.



