Mossbarger, Marion Nathan "Moss"



Marion Nathan Mossbarger "Moss", 88, of Springfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on August 25th, 2023 at Wooded Glen. He was born on September 27th, 1934 in South Charleston Ohio, the son of the late Earl H. and Dovie Mossbarger.



Marion was a devoted husband to Shelba for 66 ½ years and was a loving father to Denise and Rhonda. He was loved dearly by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be sorely missed. He retired from Navistar after 30 years. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed time spent at Elderly United playing euchre.



Marion is survived by his daughters, Denise Bussey and Rhonda (Candy) Prater; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, August 31st,2023, at 12:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow in Somerford Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral