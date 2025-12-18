Levine, Morton



Morton Levine, age 97, passed away December 13, 2025. He was born in Scranton, PA, on March 24, 1928 to David and Kathryn (Borkum) Levine. He graduated from Central High School and then attended University of Scranton for a year. He joined the Navy and attended the Naval Hospital Corps School. On finishing he was stationed at St. Albans Naval Hospital on Long Island, NY. After leaving the Navy, Mort attended The Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. Upon graduating, he moved to Dayton, Ohio where he opened his own practice. He practiced podiatry for 43 years. Mort was president of The Ohio Podiatry Association in 1970. Mort was a lover of sports, both participating and watching on TV. His favorite sport was tennis which he played until he was 93. He loved traveling and visited many countries. He especially loved going on cruises. Mort is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Levine; daughter, Wendy Levine; son, Larry Levine and grandchildren, Andrew, Eric and Olivia Levine. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Martha (Joe) Klein and Beatrice (Jack) Salsburg; nephews, Jonathan Tucker and Marvin Salsburg, and niece Vicki Salsburg. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends for his wonderful sense of humor, easy smile and kind spirit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton chapter of Hadassah or charity of your choice. Services will be held at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton Ohio, 45405 on Friday, December 19th at 11:00 am followed by internment at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz Ave. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



