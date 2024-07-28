Morrow, Susan L.



Susan L. Morrow, 83, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born on January 7, 1941 in Middletown, Ohio, to parents, Doug and June (Herman) Boxwell, both of whom preceded her in death. Susan graduated from Monroe High School in 1959. She then attended Indiana University Conservatory of Music. Everyone who knew Susan knew that music was her passion. She played piano and organ and was the assistant organist at First United Methodist Church in Middletown in her teens. In 1964 she, and her husband, Paul, started the Morrow Piano & Organ Company in Greensboro, NC. While living in Greensboro, Susan was a member of the Christian Women's Club. She and Paul both retired in 1988 and returned to Ohio in 2000 and took up residency at Otterbein Lebanon SeniorLife Community, where they were very active with many music groups. Susan loved traveling with Paul, both in their motor home traveling in the U.S. and in later years, internationally to India, Africa and the Holy Land. Susan is survived by her son, David (Lynne) Morrow; daughter, Mary (Chris) Brower; granddaughter, Beth (Andrew) Strickenburg; and great grandson, David Strickenburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Paul E. Morrow. The family will have a private graveside service at North Grove Cemetery in Celina, Ohio. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Otterbein Lebanon Community Methodist Church or Otterbein Lebanon Benevolent Fund. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



