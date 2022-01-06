MORROW, Donnie
43, peacefully transitioned Wed., Dec. 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his
mother, Jackie D. Morrow and a sister Marquita Ramey. He leaves to cherish his memories to his loving wife Ayereon White Morrow; father, Donnie Ramey, 6 children: Leah
Morrow, Foxcci Bennet, Averi Morrow, Tai'Ron Stallworth, Donnie and Alexander
Morrow; Sisters: Quatona
Morrow, Shannon McNary, Saundra R. Brunson, Vivian Ramey; Brothers; Donte Ramey, Lamont Skipper, Damon Fears,
Dominic Ramey; many relatives and friends.
Donnie was a 1997 graduate of Meadowdale H.S; attended Wilberforce University and retired from the City of Dayton
after 21 years.
Celebration Party, Unity Banquet Center, 505 Bolander Ave, Dayton, OH, Fri., Jan. 7 at 7:30 pm.
