Morrow, Charles

Age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

