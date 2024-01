Happy Birthday



in memoriam



Betty Louise Slaughter



Williams Morrow



1/10/1934- 6/27/2020



Ms. Betty was 86 years old when she journeyed over. Sshe was a proud member of Dubar class of 1952. Happy 90th birthday mama! Much love, your daughter Jacqueline D. Ringer & grandson Antoine Morrow



