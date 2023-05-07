Morris, Robert L.



On May 2, 2023, Robert L Morris Jr. died as result of complications of ALS. He was born in Pontiac Mi, son of Geneva and Robert L Morris Sr. on July 4, 1963. He is survived by his wife, Mary Morris; brothers, Chuck (Nancy) Mann and Bill (Donna) Morris; brother-in-laws, David and Mark Bruner; sister-in-law, Anne (John) Campbell; mother in-law, Viola Bruner; and several nephews and niece. He was beloved for his sense of humor, helpfulness with all tech issues, love of music, especially Moog synthesizers. He also loved working with his hands, whether it was woodworking, laser or graphic art. He will sorely be missed by extended family and friends. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to ALS foundation. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

