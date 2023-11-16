Morris, Donald Clinton



Celebration of Life services for Donald (Don) Clinton Morris, 90, of Kerrville, Texas, who passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023 in Kerrville, will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, November 24, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Larry Smith, Alamo Hospice, officiating. A private family burial will take place prior to the Celebration of Life.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.



Funeral Home Information

Grimes Funeral Chapels

728 Jefferson Street

Kerrville, TX

78028

https://grimesfuneralchapels.com