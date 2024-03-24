Morris, Derrick Christopher "Demo"



Derrick passed away unexpectedly March 10, 2024. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 19, 1985. He was only 38, far too young. He is survived by his loving parents, Kenneth and Cynthia Morris who reside in Mount Dora, FL. He is also survived by his older brother, Ryan, of Eustis, FL. Derrick leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and German Shepherd, Buckeye. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his beloved dogs; Bear and Bertha. Derrick's love of sports started young; he played soccer for the Beavercreek Celtics and basketball for the Beavercreek Stars. He also played basketball through Beavercreek city schools, where he went on to play point guard in high school for Coach Charlie Back. Derrick graduated from Beavercreek High School in 2004 and continued his education at The Ohio State University. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and graduated from OSU with a communications degree in 2008. Derrick was a Buckeye through and through, and especially loved Buckeye Football. He was also an avid UD basketball fan and would always call or text "Flyerball" when they were playing. Derrick also loved to play golf on the weekends with his buddies. He started his professional career in 2011 at LexisNexis. He went on to win the Circle of Excellence award in 2013. Derrick left behind many friends and people that loved him. We would like to thank Jon, Molly and Lee, Chip and Ryan for all their help during this trying time. As any parent who has lost a child we will never be the same. We will always love and cherish you here on earth until the day we see you again in heaven. A visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel on Friday, March 29, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be Held at Tobias Far Hills Chapel on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 11:00 am. A burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation.



