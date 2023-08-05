Morris, Cynthia

MORRIS (Swingle), Cynthia



Cynthia Swingle Morris, age 91, passed away in Raleigh, NC on June 19, 2023. She was born June 15, 1932 in Steubenville, OH to Frederick Swingle and Charlotte Bell Swingle. Fred passed away in 1940 after an illness. Charlotte later married Ivan Williams who was a dear step father to Cynthia and her sister, Susan. Cynthia graduated from Urbana High School in 1950. She was an avid swimmer throughout her high school years and enjoyed swimming at Muzzy's Lake. She was active in Women's Student Government and Pi Beta Phi sorority while studying Home Economics at Miami University in Oxford, OH. After graduating from Miami in 1954, she worked as an assistant buyer for the H. and S. Pogue department store in Cincinnati. Cynthia married Robert J. (Bob) Morris on August 27, 1955 and they had 3 children, Stephen, Susan and John. She worked for Citizens Federal Savings and Loan and at Elder-Beerman in Centerville after her children were grown. During the height of Covid lockdowns, in November of 2020, Cynthia moved to Raleigh, to be close to her son Steve and his family. Cynthia loved books, music and the great outdoors, but her loving family was her greatest joy. Her husband, Bob, preceded her in death in 2019 as did her daughter, Susan (Greg Smith). Cynthia is survived by her sons Stephen (Angie Heider) and John, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons as well as her sister, Susan Byrnes.



