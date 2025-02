Morlan, Antony "AJ"



Antony "AJ" Morlan, age 57, died on Wednesday, January 8,



2025 in Dayton, OH. Antony served in law enforcement with



the Dayton Police Department retiring in 2021. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7th, 2025,



in St. Christopher's Episcopal Church (1501 N. Broad Street,



Fairborn OH, 45324). Condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/12159128



