MORGAN, VICTORIA

Victoria Maurer Morgan, age 77, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born in Xenia, Ohio, on January 6, 1945, to Paul and Jean Maurer (nee Riley). She graduated from Greenon High School, Enon, Ohio, in 1963. She and her family moved to Florida in 1974. Victoria was an Administrative Assistant at Tax Form Processing for 20 years and also served as a CNA Caretaker. Victoria is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie Morgan; son, David Morgan; brother, John Maurer; several nieces and nephews and her two loving chihuahuas, Honey and Sugar. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis L. Morgan; a daughter, Emily Morgan; brothers, Roger Maurer and Jim Maurer. Victoria was known as a great cook and anyone who needed a good pie always knew where to get one. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 3rd from 5pm-7pm at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Clifton Cemetery. To leave online expressions of sympathy or view her memorial video, please visit



