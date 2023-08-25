Morgan, Katherine Anne



lovingly known as "Kathy", passed away on August 20, 2023. She was born on November 22, 1954 to the late Talmadge Eugene and Mary Katherine Lowe. Kathy loved animals and rescued many over the years. She worked as a nurse for 30 years, caring for others. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and sister-in-law. She was dearly loved and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Billy Morgan; her brothers, James Eugene Lowe and Robert Wesley Lowe; and beloved aunt, Janie Allison Boyd. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Heather (Tom Corigliano) Northrup and Donald Northrup; granddaughter, Caitlyn Patrick; brothers: Steven (Diana) Lowe and David Lowe; sister-in-law, Jean Lowe; her step-children Glen and Pamela Morgan; her aunt, Sue Allen; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A visitation will be held from 9:30am to 10:30am on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where there funeral service will begin at 10:30am. Following the service, Kathy will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Kathy or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



