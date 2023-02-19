MORGAN, Dorothy



Age 91 of Xenia, formerly of Beavercreek, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road with visitation starting at 4:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church (www.stpauldayton.org/donatons) or the Greene County Public Library



(www.greenelibraryfoundation.org).

