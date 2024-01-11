Morgan (Ison), Clara E.



MORGAN, Clara E. (nee Ison), age 90, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Monday, January 8, 2024 and was the last surviving member of her large family. Clara's beloved husband, Walter predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Tom) Reed, son, Steve (Maria) Morgan, daughter, Paula (Steve) Hovet, son, Ted Morgan, and daughter, Jill Morgan. Clara loved her grandchildren, Dan (Hannah) Reed, Laura (Sean) Smith, Riley (Josh) Pennington, Dylan and Sierra Hovet, Noah, Josh, Abi Morgan and Brianne Clark. She was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Virginia Reed and Reed Smith. Her many interests included cooking, sewing, gardening, exercising and reading her Bible. Clara's great faith in Jesus Christ and absolute assurance of her salvation distinguished her long life and blessed many. She was a prayer warrior and faithfully prayed two babies into existence. She dearly loved Kentucky, but she is now a citizen of heaven. She waited patiently to meet her savior Jesus face to face and now she is with Him forevermore. We will miss her dearly until we meet again. "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." II Corinthians 2:8



Funeral service will be held 1 PM Friday, January 12, 2024 at Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 Noon until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Huber Heights Church of God or Day City Hospice in Clara's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



