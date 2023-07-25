Morgan, Charles

X

Charles Morgan, 93, Hillsboro, OH died July 22, 2023. He was born December 7, 1929 in Dayton, OH. Surviving are his wife, Ruby Morgan, 4 children, John (Lynn) Morgan, Jacqueline (Forest) Greenwood, Jeffrey Morgan, & Joan (Jeff) Wiley, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Patsy Morgan & Norma Morgan. Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

