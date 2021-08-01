MORGAN,



Beatrice Marguerite



87, formerly of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 23, 2021, in Radcliff, Kentucky. She was born August 3, 1933, in Hillsboro, Highland County, Ohio, the daughter of Roy Workman and Edith (Meddock)



(Workman) Lewis. Mrs. Morgan was a devoted and active member of the Beacon Street Church of Christ in Christian Union where she served as a Sunday School teacher and church bus driver. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and dearly loved people. She never met a stranger. She had been employed at Navistar and Schuler's Bakery. Mrs. Morgan is survived by six children, Marie (Ronny) Stewart, Roger Branham, Barry Branham, Georgina (Tom) Parsons, John Morgan and Joy Suttles; two step-children, Marilyn (Jesse) Hale and Becky Skaggs; forty grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Mack Morgan; one daughter, Karen Branham; siblings, Norma Wellborn, Verl Workman, Larry Workman and Gene Stewart; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM Monday in the Beacon Street Church of Christ in Christian Union with funeral services beginning at 4:00PM in the church with Pastor Nathan Carey officiating. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon Tuesday in Antioch Cemetery, Adams County, Ohio, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beacon Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



